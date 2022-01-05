Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have intimate wedding plans

Definitely 2021 was unforgettable for Kourtney kardashianbecause it was the year in which he decided to give love a new chance, by starting a relationship with the drummer Travis barkeras they themselves made it known through social networks.

But not only that, because, in addition to becoming one of the most followed couples on social networks, in October of that same year Kourtney and Travis surprised their millions of fans by revealing that they were engaged in marriage.

Now, three months after the emotional announcement, they have revealed little or nothing about how and when they expect to say, “Yes, I do,” although wedding plans are certainly already underway.

According to a source close to the couple, the wedding could take place in the first months of this year, as he declared to ‘E! News’, “Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, he is logistically taking some time.”

Even the same source assured that the oldest of the Kardashian sisters is already working hard to plan her next vows.

For the occasion, according to the informant, Kourtney had the help of Mindy weissa renowned event planner and longtime collaborator of the Kardashian family. Furthermore, naturally, the matriarch of the clan, Kris jenneris also involved in the preparations.

“They are all doing it together,” added the source. “Kourtney is relaxed on the details. She is not a ‘bridezilla’ at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and he wants it to be her day, “she commented.

As for when exactly the special day will be, a second source told ‘E! News’ that both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, want the wedding to take place this year.

And although it would be expected to be a great event that hundreds of people will attend, the truth is that they plan that the guests are only close friends and family, as revealed by the second informant.

Regarding living with their children, he also indicated, “They have a great routine at the moment and they spend time in their two houses together with the children. It is very convenient. They definitely want to consolidate and be in one house, but they are not in a hurry ”.

It should be remembered that Kourtney Kardashian has three children who are the result of her relationship with Scott disick: Mason12 years old, Penelopeof 9, and Reign7. For his part, Travis procreated Landon barker18, already Alabama Barker16, during the relationship he had with Shanna moaklerin addition to maintaining a close bond with his stepdaughter Atiana.

Both Kourtney and Travis have given fans a glimpse inside their family in recent months. She recently shared a Christmas portrait of the couple with Penelope, Travis, Alabama, and Atiana.

“Every day is Christmas with all of you,” Travis commented next to the sweet Instagram snapshot, revealing the excellent coexistence that exists between the children of both stars.

“It works for them right now. Travis and Kourtney are very much in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to get married and move on to the next chapter together, “concluded the source.

