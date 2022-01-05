Kim Kardashian stops following Miley Cyrus on Instagram

Following the NBC New Years Eve special in which Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson sang together, Kim Kardashian decided to unfollow Cyrus on Instagram. The event, which took place in Miami, was hosted by comedian from Saturday night Live and the singer of Wrecking Ball. They were both fun and seductive and sang the song together. Miami, a Will Smith hit.

When they both visited The Tonight Show To promote the New Years Eve event, Cyrus sang the song to Davidson It Should Have Been Me. This attitude may have annoyed the eldest of the Kardashian clan, Kim, with whom Davidson has been romantically involved since last October.

Separated on the last night of the year

Davidson seems to have conquered the heart of the businesswoman after his final break with Kanye West

Miley Cyrus’s fan account @MileyEdition was the first to notice the unfollow from Kim Kardashian to Miley Cyrus and break the news. The comedian seems to have conquered the heart of the businesswoman after his final break with Kanye West, the father of her children.





As reported by the portal Page Six, after the appearance of both in The Tonight Show, Miley Cyrus was seen heading to Davidson’s home in the Staten Island borough of New York. During the broadcast of the New Years Eve event hosted by Cyrus and Davidson, Kim was celebrating the night in Los Angeles with her children.

They walk their love

This week Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian traveled to the Bahamas together

This week, the couple took a private jet to the Bahamas for a relaxing vacation, which could end rumors of breakup or anger. The relationship between Kardashian and Davidson became official in November, although sources indicate that they had been together since October. Weeks into their relationship, Kim requested to be legally single in her divorce proceedings with West.