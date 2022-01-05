The Kardashian sisters model, Kendall Jenner has become quite a businesswoman, your new brand of tequila 818 It is his baby who has grown in an excessive way, so in gratitude he announced his donation 1 percent of his profits.

In such a way, Kendall Jenner has made known how proud she is to see her donations since the project includes the construction and equipping of a library in Guadalajara, Jalisco, of course, Mexico.

You can read: Kendall Jenner spends New Years with her boyfriend and everyone asks her about her belly

And it is that the sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian makes their bottles of mexican tequila precisely in Jalisco, so it is a community school the one that has benefited, in gratitude to the region.

It is Kendall Jenner herself, who at her 26th birthday in 2021 became an American businesswoman, who presumes how the construction of the library is progressing, made up of several classrooms in a high school in Mexico.

The most impressive thing is that adobe bricks that have served to build the classrooms are made from the agave waste that come from the production of tequila, thus making good use of waste.

It is in this way that the project funded by Drink 818, Kendall Jenner’s brand, focuses on the regenerative agriculture for the benefit, on this occasion, of Technical High School Number 38 located in Zapotitlán de Vadillo in Jalisco.

Kendall Jenner is proud to help build a school in Mexico. Photo: Special



It has also been reported that the library It will be public, so that anyone can enter it as well as the different rooms that will be supplied with updated books, for which they have allocated a fund for two years.

Follow us on Soy Carmín’s TikTok for more content

But the good news does not end there, since the services of local people have also been hired such as labor, purchase of materials and others to build the secondary school, which makes a contribution to the local food of Jalisco.

It may interest you: Dua Lipa shows off her tattoos in a cute white silk dress

It is the non-profit association, Sagrado, who reveals all the details of the project led by Kenny, where they have also made it known that they have first known the needs, approaching the people who live in this region and have listened to their proposalsWell, everything looks very good in the Kendall Jenner’s company.