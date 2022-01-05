Kendall Jenner, happy to build a rural school in Jalisco

Through Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development (SACRED), Kendall jenner will donate part of the proceeds from your tequila 818 to promote literacy in a rural area of ​​Jalisco, Mexico.

The older sister of Kylie jenner is so grateful to this country that it has joined the construction and supply of a public library located in Zapotitlán de Vadillo, Jalisco, which will also serve as a complementary classroom for a community high school that focuses on regenerative agriculture, of according to the report on social networks.

(Screenshot / sacred.mx)

In February of last year, Kim’s sister, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, debuted as an entrepreneur of the 818 tequila, which she prepared for four years to meet all quality standards.

“For almost 4 years I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to our distillery, entering global tasting contests anonymously, and WINNING … 3.5 years later, I think we’ve done! This is everything we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! ”Kendall Jenner wrote then.

“This is the first project that we are doing with the financial support of @ drink818,” reported SACRED. “Escuela Secundaria Técnica # 38 is a secondary school in the community of Zapotitlán de Vadillo, in southern Jalisco. The city has about 4 thousand inhabitants, with another two thousand more in the surrounding communities. The main business is agriculture. “

“More than half of the budget will also serve as local economic development, and will go to Zapotitlán residents who are employed as construction labor and local businesses to purchase materials. Adobe bricks are likely to be make in the community itself, using bagasse and stillage from the 818 distillery. The architect and main contractor will be Eric Gomez from @tierracruda. Our connection to the community is Salvador Partida. Salvador will also help select the books that are included in the library ” .

One of the important objectives, in addition to supporting the peasant community, is to protect the tradition of agave cultivation, as well as the development of the fields.

The school will be built with adobe bricks.