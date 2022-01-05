Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show off the country trend in 2022

While some ushered in the year 2022 with super chic party dresses, other stars retired to the countryside to show off a different New Year’s style. More classic than the 2000 effect, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner they were dressed in perfect garments for the field That would have made any discerning hiker, that is, a Vetements fan, proud.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a series of postcards from her new life in the hills, accompanied by her son and binoculars for bird watching. Dressed as a luxurious explorer in a brown cotton coat from Totême and a black fur hat from Emma Brewin, the only questionable part of Rosie’s hiking look was her Sorel Joan of Arctic wedge boots. Need I say more?

Hailey Bieber also decided to opt for the fields, rather than the dance floors to close out the year, swapping supermodel selfies for photos with animals. Yes, really. Proving that Fendi Vetements jeans and Oxford shoes aren’t just a city girl’s uniform, Bieber made country chic work for her, adding Saint Laurent sunglasses and Eterne basics.

Model and TV star, Kendall Jenner, refreshed the peasant trend who reigned during the pandemic by wearing knitwear patchwork from Source Unknown and Hunter wellies. The Gen-Z twist to his Upstate uniform came through The North Face’s Thermoball Eco Traction mules and bottles of his own 818 tequila.

While the 2022 trend headlines have us braced for an unabashedly sexy fashion year, the world’s biggest influencers are betting on cozy investments that possibly outlast rhinestones (the Queen has been wearing her beloved waxed Barbours for decades. , perfect for Rosie’s outerwear).

“This product doesn’t feel trend-driven or time-driven, it feels collectible,” Libby Page, Net-a-Porter’s senior market editor, previously told Vogue. “The pieces tell their own story.” Wondering if you should get off the effect 2000 bus and try something healthier this January? These super models have already paved the way.

