Keanu Reeves to star in “The Devil in the White City,” produced by DiCaprio and Scorsese

MEXICO CITY.-Keanu reeves it will not take long to return to our screens! According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to star in a television adaptation of The Devil in the White City. This project, produced by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Martin Scorsese, will be based on the best-seller namesake from 2003, written by Erik larson.

Let us remember that this production has been in the making for more than 11 years. It was precisely in the 2010 when the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street bought the Rights of the novel to bring it to the big screen under the direction of the renowned New York filmmaker. Nine years later, it was announced that the adaptation was in progress, but in the form of a tv series. Names such as Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher.

By now, we know that the first two episodes of the series are quite possibly directed by Todd Field, outstanding independent filmmaker whose films have been nominated for Oscar awards, the BAFTA and the Golden Globes. Regarding Keanu, this would be his first role from great magnitude for American television; however, there is a huge expectation about its potential, thanks to its work in franchises such as John wick Y Matrix, whose last installment, unfortunately, was the most pirated during its opening week.

It is worth mentioning that another project by the Scorsese-DiCaprio duo will be released soon: Killers of The Flower Moon. This film will feature performances by Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Sturgill Simpson. The date of its arrival in theaters is still uncertain; however, it is known to be released this year and that most likely is a strong competitor in the awards to the seventh art.

With information from Rolling Stone in spanish

