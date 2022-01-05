Keanu Reeves to star in new series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

The star of ‘John Wick’ and pure hearted hollywood icon, Keanu reeves, is now in talks to join the adaptation of Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio from ‘The Devil in The White City’. Although the project was initially proposed as a film, it will now be adapted in series form for Hulu, and in case Reeves join the project, this would mark the actor’s first major role on the small screen.

Reeves He hasn’t signed anything yet, but Deadline has revealed that the franchise star as ‘Matrix’ Y ‘John Wick’ is in negotiations to join the project; that would take him to work with his colleague Leonardo Dicaprio and to the director Martin Scorsese.

Based on the book ‘The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America’ (2003) from Erik larson, the story is based on real people and events, focusing on the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and real people from Daniel Burnham, an architect, and HH Holmes, the first modern serial killer.

‘The Devil in the White City’ would no doubt introduce the two men during the 1893 World’s Fair, with Daniel Burnham striving to bring the epic event to life, while HH Holmes in the meantime he was building his “Castle of Murder,” an elaborate and disorienting structure that the murderer used to lure his victims and murder them. Although it is unknown what role he is negotiating Keanu reeves to interpret, it is likely to be one of those two.

Since the purchase of the film rights to ‘The Devil in the White City’ in 2010, it was expected since then that Leonardo Dicaprio will play the role of HH Holmes, but it is possible that things have changed and that Reeves can step into the role of the serial killer. The idea of ​​the beloved actor using his public figure to bring the handsome and cunning psycho killer to life in the series is certainly intriguing.

‘The Devil in The White City’ is a project to which both Martin Scorsese What Leonardo Dicaprio They have had their eyes for a long time. Although it started out as an adaptation of a feature film, Hulu announced in 2019 that it would instead develop the project as a big-budget limited series. So much DiCaprio What Scorsese they will be on board as executive producers.