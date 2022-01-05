Keanu Reeves steals a role from Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor Keanu Reeves will be at the helm of a shocking project that was to star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Keanu reeves is in the best moment of his career, since he has just released the fourth installment of Matrix and will also make two new films in the saga John wick. But he will also sign to star The Devil In The White City, a series for Hulu. The funny thing is that Leonardo Dicaprio bought the rights to Erik Larson’s 2003 book of the same name, hired a screenwriter, and even convinced his friend Martin Scorsese to direct it. Although it was to be in film format for Paramount Pictures.

Now the project has taken a brutal turn and will star Keanu reeves, in which it will be the first series to star for a streaming service. Although it must be remembered that he has dealings with Netflix to adapt his comic titled BRZRKR.

What is The Devil In The White City about?

The book of Erik larson is based on a true story set in 1893 and stars two men. One is an ambitious architect looking to move up in life and the other is a gentle doctor, who seduces and murders young women on the grounds of the Chicago World’s Fair. Despite their great differences, the couple find themselves linked in a way that changes their lives. It’s easy to understand why Leonardo Dicaprio was interested in the project in the first time, but now the most interesting thing is to know which character will be Keanu reeves. Since I sure would do a great performance in both. Although what is clear is that it would be spectacular if the two Hollywood superstars were united in the project and each one assumed a role.

