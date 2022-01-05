Keanu Reeves prepares his jump to television with ‘The Devil in the White City’, the series produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

Having a thing with Keanu Reeves is always good and the protagonist of the Matrix and John Wick sagas could be about to have his first starring role on television. According to reports Deadline, the actor is in talks to star ‘The Devil in the White City’, the miniseries produced by Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Based on the eponymous book by Erik Larson (published in Spanish as ‘The Devil in the White City’), the series tells the story of an architect and a serial killer whose destinies are forever intertwined thanks to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

Daniel H. Burnham is a brilliant architect seeking to make his great mark on the world, while Henry H. Holmes is a handsome and rooster doctor who has designed his own castle of death at the fair: a palace designed to seduce and torture young women.

It has not transcended who would play, in case the negotiations bear fruit, Keanu Reeves. What we do know is that the project has not finished coming out for a while forward even after its conversion to series (the original plan was a movie).

Hulu took over the reins of this adaptation in 2019, with Sam Shaw (‘Castle Rock’) responsible with Todd Field directing the first two episodes of this miniseries.