Keanu Reeves’ most powerful messages on facing pain and living with love – New Woman

Keanu reeves Perhaps he has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood for 30 years, but his personal life has been full of obstacles and bitter drinks that have forced him to be strong.

Reeves is definitely an example of what resilience means, helping you to get ahead despite stumbles and to find the light even in the midst of the darkest storm. It has also taught us about facing fear and stop worrying only about the material to better stop and appreciate what surrounds us.

“If life is not about love, then we are in trouble,” said the actor.

For Keanu, neither fame nor money are the most important but living with love and gratitude. Despite the fact that as a child he faced the abandonment of his father and having to live in different parts of the world without finding a permanent home, he learned the value of family alongside his mother and sister.

“When the people you love are gone, you are left alone. I miss being part of their lives and that they are part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here, what would we have done together ”.

The actor River phoenix (Stand by Me) he was one of his best friends. They met in the movie I love you to death and since then they made a lovely cufflink. But Phoenix died in 1991 of a drug overdose when they were both 23 years old.

Five years after the death of his best friend, Reeves met who would be one of his great loves, Jennifer syme. After a year of relationship, they conceived their first baby but on December 24, 1999, while Reeves was filming The Matrix, received the news that little Ava Archer Symes-Reeves had been born dead.

The pain of this loss led the couple to separate. Unfortunately, a year and a half later, Syme passed away in an accident.

Neither the losses nor the tough battles he has faced have made the actor one who hates life, on the contrary. He has shown the immense love he has to give through good actions with which he has earned a deserved recognition from all.

“Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself by increasing a bank account “

Reeves has been characterized by having a big heart and always looking out for the good of others, even if he does not know them. An example of this is when he donated a $ 20,000 Christmas voucher to a Matrix set builder. The man was going through a financial slump but He never asked Keanu for money but it was the actor’s decision after learning of his situation.

“Be kind, because each person you meet is fighting a tough battle”

On more than one occasion, the actor has cut his salary for the greater benefit of the film (as happened in The Devils Advocate). No one ever asked or even suggested that he take a pay cut, instead he did so voluntarily for the sake of the movies.

With The Matrix, he took a percentage of their bottom line profits and donated every penny to the costume design and special effects team. He believed that everyone who worked behind the scenes should be rewarded and given a chance for those extra points.

As if that were not enough, there are a number of charities to which it helps and to which it contributes.

Reeves returned to the big screen as Neo in The Matrix: Resurrections and besides that he did not multiply his earnings by the experience he has, donated 70% of his salary to the fight against cancer. It is worth mentioning that his sister struggled with lucemia for many years and after recovering, the actor decided to continue supporting the cause.

Eat delicious food. Walk in the sunlight. Jump into the ocean. Tell the truth that you carry in your heart like a hidden treasure. Be silly. Be nice Be weird. There is not time for much more “