Keanu Reeves donated much of his salary from ‘The Matrix’ to a charitable cause

Keanu reeves has returned to the cinema with the fourth installment of The Matrix, a saga that began in 1999 and that with its first film won 45 million dollars. Not all that money has gone into your pocket.

As published Lad Bible, the actor of now 57 years donated 70% of his salary to the fight against cancer, specifically to research on leukemia. In total donated $ 31.5 million, which today are equivalent to 27.9 million euros.

The figures of his salary have been published New York Post, which notes that Keanu Reeves received $ 10 million as an advance and the remainder while shooting the film.

Keanu Reeves’ story and leukemia

The cause chosen by Keanu Reeves is directly related to his personal history. To his little sister, Kim Reeves, He was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991 and had been battling the disease for eight years when Keanu made the donation in 1999.

Fortunately, he overcame the disease, although it took him two more years to go into remission. Today he is 55 years old.

Keanu was his caretaker during that time, hence the aftermath of Matrix, and he even sold his house in order to be closer to her. “She was always there for me, you know. I’ll always be here for her,” the actor said in an interview.

After donating The MatrixOthers arrived for the investigation of leukemia and also for other causes. He also created a non-profit foundation that he kept hidden for years. When his existence became known in 2009, he explained that he did not like to link his name with the organization, created five years ago to help children’s hospitals and cancer research: “I just let the foundation do what it does.”