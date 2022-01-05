Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary from ‘Matrix’ to leukemia research

The New York Post recently announced that the actor Keanu Reeves donated much of your earnings from ‘Matrix’ to the investigation of the leukemia, a disease that causes cancer in the tissues that make up the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The above is due to the fact that the Hollywood actor was very close to this cause, since his sister the youngest, Kim, had come down with leukemia. She was diagnosed in 1991, until ten years later, in 2001, she managed to go into remission.

This situation was very close for the actor, as the Lad Bible medium points out that Keanu put his life on hiatus during the time when his sister was ill, since he became his caregiver and even sold his house to be closer to her, which delayed the aftermath of ‘Matrix’.

How much money did Keanu Reeves donate?

The New York Post indicates that Keanu Reeves received $ 10 million, in advance, for the science fiction film in 1999 and later, when ‘Matrix’ became a box office success, it earned another $ 35 million, or a total of $ 45 million.

In this way, by donating 70 percent of his earnings, the actor would have given $ 31.5 million for research against leukemia, according to the Lad Bible outlet.

Despite this, this is not the first time that the actor donates money to this type of cause, since the New York Post indicates that, in the years after the recovery of Kim, his sister, he continued to provide financial support to the cancer research.

Keanu Reeves and his cancer foundation

In addition to this, the Hollywood star also has his own foundation that investigates the Cancer, which is a non-profit organization; However, he has not wanted to make it famous by name, since he only wants to help and make it work independently.

“I have one Foundation private that has been running for five or six years, and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research (…) “I do not like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do its work,” Reeves said in 2009.

The New York Post also recalled the day the actor auctioned a quote for Zoom, which would last 15 minutes. The money he raised was donated to Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho children’s summer program with Cancer.