Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary for ‘The Matrix’ for the study against leukemia | Wake up America shows

managed to make the king ofthe networkssocial.>> the actor made 70% of thesalary from the first movie,the millionaire funds wereintended for the study ofleukemia treatment.the motivation was the diseaseof his sister who fought 10years against that type of cancer.they paid him up front$ 10,000,000, then received 35millions more given the success ofthe movie. a study revealedCal was the most wanted memberon the internet in 2021, inthis time the popularity isthe son of the dukes carried it,prince george who culminatedmore than 200,000 searches inInternet.on the other hand, the judge ofcontrol denied the demand forernesto cepeda vs. liviabritos who attacked him inJune 2020 a the judgedetermined the action of thephotographer as an attack on theprivacy and intimacy ofpersons.do not link the process to theactress and her partner, fornow, he has not given statements>> and the movie is backtrending since photographyof a child went viral in thedigital world, his mother publisheda photo of the little one whereshowed his face of happiness andpride in being representedin singaporethey remember thecellphonesblackberry?bad news for thecompía, from thisTuesday the telephones with thewill stop working afterdecision to cancelservice of these appliances.let’s remember that I used to compose it,before the appearance ofiphone dominated the market,reported in December>> What a nice collaboration. teaIt was super popular.changing the subject, I’ll tell youthat the list ofthe celebrities who givepositive to covid 19, this timeThis is Jimmy Fallon.announced his diagnosis in aexplaining that he received thepositive results beforeChristmas. wrote: in the firstpositive for covid, I amvaccinated and reinforced oma I hadlucky to have onlymild intomas.>> there is the image. I already