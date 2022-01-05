Keanu Reeves close to joining a new project with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese

Keanu reeves you are close to taking an important step in your career. I could work for the first time as the protagonist of a series and just in a project in which they are involved both Martin Scorsese What Leonardo Dicaprio, two of the most important figures in Hollywood nowadays. The news was confirmed by Deadline, where it was reported that the actor would be the weakness of those involved in this story.

It is an adaptation of The Devil in the White City (The Devil in the White City), a series that will be developed by Hulu. They are, precisely, the directors of the platform of streaming those who are interested in having Reeves as the protagonist. The series was confirmed in 2019 and takes a long time to work, with the clarification that before this distributor appeared, the project was to be seen as a feature film and not as episodic fiction.

The Devil in the White City will be an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Erik larson, which was published in 2003. The story is set in 1893, in Chicago, and its protagonists are an architect looking to leave his mark on the city, and a serial killer whose paths intertwine. The criminal designed a mansion known as “Murder Castle”, where he takes young women whom he seduces and then kills.

In 2010, DiCaprio bought the rights to the book to make it a film, with Martin Scorsese elected as the director and Paramount as the study in charge of carrying out the distribution. Only in 2019, with the appearance of Hulu, the works progressed and both the actor of Titanic as the renowned director they went on to fill roles as executive producers of this series. Paramount TV Studios stayed as a producer with ABC Signature, and the first two episodes will be directed by Todd Field.

What happened to john wick 4

In 2019, with the premiere of John Wick: Parabellum, many thought that would be the end point for the acclaimed character they shaped Keanu reeves Y Chad stahelski. However, the open ending made it clear that the saga was not over yet and not one but two films were confirmed almost immediately, as well as talk of spin-offs. The fourth film was to be released in May 2021 in parallel with Matrix Resurrections, but it was postponed by the pandemic. The launch was to take place in May 2022, but Lionsgate He decided to delay it again and it will only be seen, if there are no new problems, in May 2023.