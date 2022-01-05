Katy Perry will move to Las Vegas later this year | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- After the birth of her daughter and the rumors of her possible marriage to Orlando Bloom, the pop star, Katy Perry, would move to Las Vegas, Nevada at the end of the year, published Billborad.

The American media stressed that the interpreter of “I Kissed a Girl” would have signed a contract for a long season with the new “Resorts World” in Las Vegas, where she will be offering her show continuously.

The Santa Barbara, California native was supposed to resume her singing career no later than the end of 2021 and is expected to last until 2022.

It was noted that “Resorts World” is the newest casino to be built in “Sin City” in the last decade and has an extra-grand theater with capacity for 5,000 seats and will function as a “joint development in association” with AEG Presents.

Some of the stars who also have residences in Las Vegas are Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and Celine Dion.

Her facet as a mom

Now, 34-year-old Katy Perry will have to combine her facet of mother and artist, and although two weeks after giving birth to her first-born Daisy Dove she had already returned as a judge on the reality show “Americana Idol”, This time it will be different, since at least the rehearsals for your next concert show will take a long time.

But surely the interpreter of “Las Friday Night” will find a space to attend to her little girl and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2016 and last year they had their first daughter, although Bloom was already the father of Flynn, who is 10 years old and was the product of his marriage to the model Miranda kerr.

In recent days it was rumored that Katy and Orlando had possibly married, as the singer was seen wearing a gold ring on her ring finger, while enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with Bloom and her little Daisy Dove.