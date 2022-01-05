Katy Perry televises ‘When I’m Gone / Walking On Air’ performance from her Las Vegas show

Katy Perry is already in its Vegas phase. As you know, if it had happened in 2012 it would have implied that she is one step away from retirement, but happening in 2022, which indicates that she is a middle-aged artist who simply wants a world tour. The Vegas concept has changed a lot in recent years, and residences have gone from being seen as … erm, ‘residences’, to be seen as ‘tremendous shows of subtly lazy people’. Also subtly finished commercially, but not as much as before. Let’s say the Vegas artist thing is usually more of a “I sell records, but luckily a single sneaks into the top 20 of Billboard”. Sort of. There are always exceptions. Katy PerryFor example, it doesn’t sell records either. Would you fill a tour? Well daughter, if you fill it Rita Pray, how can he not fill it Katy Perry.

After this sheet on the renovated Vegas concept, we will tell you that Katy Perry’s show has been brilliantly received by American music critics, for many reasons:

She is brunette and with long hair, the main reason. The Katy Perry short-haired blonde was automatically rejected, even if she offered dem bops too.

short-haired blonde was automatically rejected, even if she offered dem bops too. The setting is spectacular: already on the tour ‘Witness’ It proved that it still had enormous capacity for visual showmanship, and this is one more notch on the wheel.

It proved that it still had enormous capacity for visual showmanship, and this is one more notch on the wheel. He’s singing better than people will remember. Katy He has the sanbenito of a bad vocalist, but the truth is that he has been hitting the right keys for a long time.

He has the sanbenito of a bad vocalist, but the truth is that he has been hitting the right keys for a long time. The hits. The setlist where the obvious loser has been ‘The One That Got Away’, but the rest are all wins.

And to bring the show closer to the public, beyond the thousands of recordings that populate Youtube by now (mostly in highly questionable qualities), Katy acted a few days ago for the New Years special of the CNN. I sincerely wish the 24 hours from TVE doing a political debate at 11:10 p.m. and offering a concert of Chenoa in Móstoles shortly after to ring in the New Year. It is that we are not where we have to be.

Here you can see Katy Perry surrounded by giant garbage – and for once we don’t mean acting with Migos-, flying through the air and presenting his new single, ‘When I’m Gone’, beside Alesso. Y ‘Walking On Air’, the hit that should have been and never was.