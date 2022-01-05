Katy Perry show motivated the Mayor of Reynosa’s trip to Las Vegas

Katy Perry, 37, interpreted all her successes in presentations during her stay at the casino and where the songs stand out: ET, Chained to the rhythm, Dark horse and It’s not the end of the world.

By Julio Manuel Loya Guzmán

Reynosa, Tam.- Katy Perry’s concert in Las Vegas is what motivated the Mayor of Reynosa Carlos Peña Ortiz, (MORENA), to miss the last session of the Reynosa Cabildo in 2021 without permission, and to contradict his own policy of «republican austerity ».

The Morenoist mayor spent December 31 at the Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where he enjoyed Play, Katy Perry’s concert residence, while hundreds of Reynosa City Council workers did not even have dinner, as they were fired by Carlos Peña, since his policy would be blunt, “total austerity, to benefit the poor.”

And it did not matter to him that these former employees of the Reynosa City Council, have supported him in his campaign, and have burned their face, back, and risked catching COVID-19 by reinforcing their tours of the colonies in the political campaign of the past electoral process.

And it didn’t matter to him that many employees laid off by “austerity” were disabled from work due to illness or accidents.

According to the CDMX National Office and Cuadratin de Michoacán news agencies, the trip of Carlos Peña Ortiz and his companion violates the ideological principles that the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has been projecting in showing himself to society in the fulfillment of their positions, in a simple way, far from eccentricity and luxuries.

Katy Perry, 37, interpreted all her successes in presentations during her stay at the casino and where the songs stand out: ET, Chained to the rhythm, Dark horse and It’s not the end of the world.

To continue with California gurls, Hot n ‘cold / Last friday night, Waking up in Vegas, Bon appetit, Daisies, I kissed a girl, Lost / Part of me / Wide awake, Swish swish, When I’m gone / Walking on air !, Never really over and Teenage dream. The grand finale is composed of the songs Smile, Roar, Greatest love of all and Firework.

According to the Quadratín Agency, the singer set a stage where she is a doll, and premiered her new single “When I’m gone.”

It is worth mentioning that Carlos Peña Ortiz, of Texan origin, reached the Mayor’s Office of Reynosa without having professed the ideologies of the National Regeneration Movement; From being a PAN sympathizer, he joined MORENA on the recommendation of his mother, former PAN mayor, Maki Ortiz, to be turned into a mayoral candidate.