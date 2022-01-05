Katy Perry reappears in a purple swimsuit showing her natural body six months after giving birth to her daughter

For Levy Martinez

A few months after giving birth to Daisy, her first daughter, Katy Perry traveled to the beach with her in her arms and next to her partner Orlando Bloom, where they both enjoyed the waves and got a little glimpse of their bodies in bathing suits.

The interpreter of Firework He showed off before the cameras wearing a purple one piece swimsuit that exposed her natural body, giving a class to his fans of self-love.

