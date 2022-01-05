Kate Winslet Wins Best Actress in a Miniseries Award at Emmys 2021

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 19.09.2021 21:37:39





One of the awards that raised the most expectations at the 2021 Emmy Awards was that of Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries; However, Kate Winslet of the acclaimed series ‘Mare of Easttown’ rose above the excellent performances of Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wandavision)..

“‘Mare of Easttown ‘was a cultural moment that brought people together and made people talk about more than just the pandemic“said the actress after receiving the award.

Kate embodied the character of Marianne ‘Mare’ Sheehan, a detective who is commissioned to go to Easttown, in the state of Pennsylvania. She is tasked with investigating the murder of a young woman and the disappearance of another, so she has to settle down there.

In an emotional speech after receiving the distinction, Winslet spoke about empowering women, and thanked HBO Max for the production of the series, as well as his family and all those who made it possible for him to win the Emmy.

The other Emmy nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries were comprised of some of the favorites from the past year, which was marked by the covid-19 pandemic. These were the nominees:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olson (Wandavision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mate of Easttown)

The series, and specifically the miniseries that came out through platforms of streaming, gained relevance thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, where people had to be accompanied by them to make confinement more bearable.

Currently, the miniseries can be seen through the platforms of streaming TOmazon Prime Video and HBO Max, so if you haven’t seen it, you are missing one of the best performances of the year, and a series that became a true phenomenon that even made people in the United States overwhelm the town where it was recorded.

caov