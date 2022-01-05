Kanye West: Who is Julia Fox, the mysterious woman dating Kim Kardashian’s ex?

Kanye west —Ex-husband of socialite Kim Kardashian— was caught with a mysterious woman named Julia Fox in New York, which could be their second official date together.

“They have helped each other to recover immensely.”

According to information from Page Six, a source confirmed that West and Fox walked down Broadway to enjoy the show “Slave Play” with a group of friends this Tuesday, then go to dinner at Carbone.

Although it is not the first time they have captured Fox and West together, many wonder who this mysterious woman is. It was last saturday when the couple was spotted in Miami.

The next day, Page Six claimed that, in fact, the couple was already officially dating: “They are both just out of their previous relationships and have helped each other rebound immensely“Said the source.

Who is Julia Fox?

Julia Fox is a 31-year-old actress, known for her roles in productions such as “Diamonds in the Rough” (2019), alongside Adam Sandler, “No sudden Move” (2021) and “Day by Day” (2020).

The also designer, photographer and influencer has an Italian-American origin and she was married to the pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018, relationship that produced a son named Valentino.

The divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of their divorce, after a 7-year marriage.

The separation between Kim and Kanye was formalized in 2021 after the singer of “Flashing Lights”, “I love it”, “Mercy”, will run for president of the United States in 2020, which no longer seemed to Kardashian, who revealed that her husband still suffered from bipolarity.

The former couple married in 2014 in Italy and share custody of their four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago 4 years old and Psalm 2 years old.

Since their divorce, West has been seen with Irina Shayk and later with model Yasmine Lopes. For her part, Kim has only dated the comedian Pete davidson.

AC