Julio César Chávez Jr’s wife faced the boxer’s accusations

Frida muñoz, current wife of Julio César Chávez Jr, has been the victim of different criticisms by Junior. After his return to the ring, the Mexican boxer has been sharing statements on social networks in which he talks about his relationship with Frida and in most of them he commented that you do not have a good relationship with your partner. He even described her as a “bad mother” and “unfaithful.”

Although Chávez Jr canceled his divorce proceedings and married her, Muñoz faced the words of the fighter and revealed the “evil” that persecutes Julito. In an interview with the program Wake up in america boxer’s wife said that the reason why Julius Caesar expresses himself this way is because of his Emotional problems and his “disease” that he deals with to avoid consuming harmful substances.

The former world champion’s partner explained that out of respect for their children and family, they would not speak ill of their husband, but described Julius Caesar as a “sick” person since he has not managed to overcome the addiction to substances that alter his metabolism, according to Frida.

He added that the couple’s children are aware of the difficulties that Julio is going through and although he was admitted to a rehabilitation clinic in 2021, Frida Muñoz did not affirm that the problem has been resolved.

“He is a good person, he is the father of my children and I love him very much and I am not going to speak ill of him out of respect for my children and their parents. They also know the problem or how difficult it has been to deal with his illness, but in the end is a sick person who doesn’t know what he’s saying ”.

He also compared the personality of Julito with that of Grand Mexican Champion, since for Frida her husband is following the same steps as Julio Cesar ChavezConsequently, he has not been able to heal emotionally and according to the testimony of Frida Muñoz is a “pattern” that is repeating.

“I do not judge him because he comes from a very difficult childhood where he is repeating the patterns who lived with his dad. They didn’t treat him, that’s why he hasn’t broken that cycle, that’s why he continues like this ”.

Finally he stressed that Chávez Jr. is sick and that has not passed the substance use harmful that puts your sports career at risk.

“He is sick, he tries to avoid his feelings by taking pills, blaming others, but unfortunately he has not wanted to treat himself and admit that he has it and in the meantime he cannot be cured”

In December 2021, Julio César Chávez Jr. himself told social networks that he was admitted to a rehabilitation center for three months without being able to see his children. Frida Muñoz was the one who was in charge of admitting him.

On Instagram Chávez Jr. revealed that he was left alone and that he did not see anyone from his family during the process, the reason was that he was discovered taking some weight-loss pills, so the fighter’s family decided to admit him.

“I lasted three and a half months without seeing my son because I was in the clinic, supposedly their mother put me in. I went to the clinic to be well, “said the boxer. In this temporary publication, he described his wife as not being a reciprocated couple and not being aware of their children.

His confession occurred days before his fight against David Panther ZegarraSo Julius Caesar’s confession after admitting that he had been admitted to a rehabilitation center caused a great scandal.

