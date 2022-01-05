Julia Roberts movies you can watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in a bizarre spy story which ends up becoming a comedy that was praised by critics. Their unique work causes them to constantly bump into each other until they do something unexpected: fall in love with each other, despite their complicated personalities. Both have come out alive from many missions, but they have a great doubt about whether they will survive this unexpected adventure.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love

With a story based on a globally famous book, this one begins with the crisis of a woman not finding something that really fascinates her, something that leads her to have a trip through Italy and other corners where you not only discover the pleasure of stopping to contemplate the flavors (like that of a pizza in Rome), but also shows that for find love, sometimes it is enough to just look around us.

Pretty Woman (1990)

Julia Roberts as Pretty Woman

We can’t talk about Julia Roberts without mentioning this movie. Vivien is one of the characters that made her the icon of Hollywood and fashion that she is today, the only bad thing is that it is a delivery that comes and goes from Netflix. In it is portrayed Vivien’s story, a woman of the night who becomes the company of an attractive businessman, with whom she only seems to have a ‘business’ relationship at first, until she becomes something else.

Now we just have to ask you one question: are you ready to marathon with these Julia Roberts movies?