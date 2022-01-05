Julia Roberts’ beach days in Sydney and Kaia Gerber in Los Cabos: celebrities in one click

A different day Julia Roberts enjoyed with her family on the paradisiacal beaches of Sydney, Australia. The actress was photographed laughing while chatting with one of her sons. She wore a pink one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Workday. Shakira was seen filming at Disney’s Magic Kingdom park in Orlando. For this he wore the classic headband with Mickey Mouse ears

Kaia Gerber traveled on vacation to Los Cabos, Mexico, to enjoy a few days relaxing on the beach with her father, Rande Gerber. She was photographed while walking through the exclusive spa. She wore a two-piece swimsuit of different colors, wore sunglasses, and carried a bottle of water

Family vacation. Jeff Bezos and his loved ones traveled to Saint Barth to rest for a few days and celebrate Christmas on the paradise French island of the Caribbean. There, he rented a yacht to enjoy a sunny day

Shopping day. Angelina Jolie toured the most exclusive stores on a shopping trip in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The actress wore a total black look, wore her mask and carried the shopping bags

Jennifer Garner took a walk with her children Samuel, Seraphina and Violet through the streets of Brentwood

Family day. Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoyed lunch at an exclusive Los Angeles restaurant with his sons Patrick and Christopher

Pete Davidson was photographed arriving at a West Hollywood location to shop. He wore a cap and hood looking to go unnoticed

Jessica Alba was photographed when she was leaving a place where she bought take out food. It was in downtown Los Angeles. He wore dark pants, a wool shirt that he combined with his hat and a patterned jacket that he combined with his portfolio from an exclusive brand

Shooping day. Katie Holmes toured the most exclusive stores in the Soho neighborhood of New York. For this he wore a relaxed look with baggy pants. In addition, he wore a chinstrap and carried the bags (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Mauro Icardi assured that Wanda Nara asked him to have another child

The theatrical season on alert for the coronavirus: Fátima Florez and Nito Artaza tested positive and had to suspend performances

Mar del Plata raised the curtain: the proposals on the billboard anticipate a historic season

Paula Chaves: “I felt the call and understood that being a doula is my mission in life”