Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: The Newly Revealed Details of How They Spent Christmas as a Family | Bennifer | Celebs | United States | nnda | nnni | PEOPLE

2021 was the year of the second chance in love with Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck And, as expected, they did close it together and as a family. Although the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ is starting January in Spain, where she will record the movie ‘The Mother’ for Netflix, she said goodbye to Los Angeles enjoying the company of Max and Emme, the children she had with Marc Anthony, and their boyfriend. Almost two weeks before Christmas, today the first details of what ‘Bennifer’ did on that special date are known.

TRIVIA | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez?

From his account on Instagram, JLo revealed that he received on December 25 in a fun pajama party surrounded by her mother, sister and other members of her family. She showed off in a natural video, wearing nightwear and preparing delicious waffles for breakfast from her luxurious kitchen.

“How many cousins ​​does it take to cook a waffle?”The ‘Let’s get loud’ interpreter joked before congratulating her followers on Christmas. This made more than one speculate that he held away from Ben affleck.

‘Bennifer’ Christmas

With the passing of the days it was known that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck they had a very quiet and family Christmas in California. According to the magazine People , he had dinner on Christmas Eve with Samuel, Violet and Seraphina, the children he had with Jennifer Garner, and the next day (December 25) he went to JLo’s house to congratulate Max and Emme, with whom he maintains a good relationship.

“It has been a very quiet vacation for both of us, they needed it after a very intense autumn”explained a source to the aforementioned publication.

At the moment it is unknown if the five children got together at these end-of-the-year parties, since it is known that they get along very well and that they share various family outings or shopping trips in malls.

How did JLo and Ben Affleck get back together?

‘Bennifer’ rejoined in February 2021 after the actor sent him emails while JLo was in the middle of a crisis with Alex Rodríguez. JLo and the former baseball player announced the end of their engagement on April 15. After several weeks of encounters, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They made their relationship official on the singer’s 52nd birthday while cruising on a luxurious yacht on the Mediterranean Sea.

They starred in the 2002 movie ‘Gigli’ where they fell in love. In November they got engaged but postponed their wedding in September 2003, the year in which they debuted together on a red carpet; However, the end of their relationship surprised everyone in January 2004. Then JLo married Marc Anthony in June 2004 and in 2005, the Oscar winner married Jennifer Garner.