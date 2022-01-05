Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have had a very family Christmas

The couple formed by Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck He has enjoyed a very quiet and family Christmas in California, organizing masterfully so that none of his children – three in the case of the interpreter and two in the case of the music diva – would not be left without getting the most out of the company of their parents.

According to People magazine, Ben had dinner on Christmas Eve with Samuel, Violet and Seraphina, the fruit of his late marriage to Jennifer Garner, and The next day he went to Jennifer López’s house to congratulate Max and Emme on the holidays., the twins the pop star shares with her ex Marc Anthony. It is currently unknown if the five children, who are known to get along very well, actually interacted with each other during those two days.

“It has been a very quiet vacation for both of them, they needed them after a very intense autumn,” explained a source to the aforementioned publication about the busy months that the ‘new’ couple has had, who already lived a media courtship ago 20 years that led to a frustrated marriage commitment.

The second chapter in the love story of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck began last April, but they did not dare to confirm it on their social networks until July. Since then, both have been trying to plan, little by little and without stress, a shared future perfectly compatible with the needs of their respective children. The singer now resides in Los Angeles after several years living in Miami with her previous boyfriend and fiancé, former professional athlete Alex Rodríguez.

