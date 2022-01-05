Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio’s salary

The 50 best Netflix series.

The 35 best Netflix comedy movies.

‘Don’t Look Up’ was one of the great cinematic surprises that 2021 gave us. The film was destined to become a success, not only because of its incredible cast with stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet, but also for his twisted sense of humor and his portrayal of a world with certain similarities to the one we are seeing in the last two years. And yes, there are also some other editing errors …

The Netflix movie tells the story of two astronomers who are on a mission to warn the world of a terrifying discovery: a comet approaching Earth and promising to destroy it completely. The role of these astronomers is played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. As we already imagined, both won a real pasture with the film.

Just came to light the salary that the actors pocketed, and the inequality in it is striking. While DiCaprio earned $ 30 million, JLaw received a slightly lesser amount, 25 million. The actress herself spoke about this salary difference with Vanity Fair: “Leo attracts more box office than me,” she admitted. Although, curiously, she appears before him in the credits …

Netflix

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This difference does not seem to matter much to the actress, who has also declared that she is satisfied with her earnings. I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement, “she explained at a press conference.” What I have seen, and I am sure other women in your workplace have seen it as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. . And if you question something that seems uneven, they tell you it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what exactly it is, “he added.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io