Jennifer Aniston said how she feels about choosing not to have children and privileging her artistic career

Jennifer Aniston from her starring role in Friends in the nineties became one of the most famous, successful and highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

However, she is not happy with the comments that have been made about her private life, especially in relation to why she did not have children.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter the actress said that people make unsubstantiated comments on different aspects of their personal life. She added that they call her unpleasant for focusing on her career and not having children.



Jennifer Aniston in “” The Morning Show, “the series she starred in on Apple TV. Photo / AP

What Jennifer Aniston Said About Motherhood

The actress said that no one really knows or knows the details of her reproductive health or the intimate reasons for why he had no children.

Aniston assured that it is time to overcome all these criticisms. In addition, he pointed out the gender differences when demanding the assembly of a family. “If a man marries more than once, he is not questioned. However, the same is not the case with women, “he said.

The star also added that she was faced with questions about her pregnancy multiple times at different times in her life. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005. And at the end of the relationship there were rumors that they would have divorced because Jennifer did not want to have children and wanted to focus on her career.

Soon after, the actress married Justin Theroux. Right away many followers called it a selfish person because he only focused on his career and not his family.

Finally Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston divorced in 2017.

Jennifer Lopez and maternal love

When her character Rachel Green got pregnant on Friends, rumors about the actress’s possible real-life pregnancy started again. Then, Aniston decided to write a column in the Huffington Post that made clear what she thought about the matter.



Jennifer Aniston, in “Friends”, where her character was pregnant in 20216. Photo / File

“I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up with“, Said at the time,” The large amount of resources that are spent at this time to discover whether or not I am pregnant, points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married and have childrens, “he wrote.

And I add: “we don’t need to be married or be a parent. We have to determine our own ‘happy forever‘with ourselves”He insisted. “Yes, I can become a mother one day, I will be the first to let you know. I’m not looking for motherhood right now.

Now, the actress has returned to reference the comments in an interview with The Hollywood ReportA, since it seems that the press is still confident that he will make that “dream” a reality.

“Am I still having twins?“, Joked the actress, referring to the hundreds of covers with the same news that have been published over the years,”Am I still going to be a mother at 52?

“SI smelled taking everything on a very personal level, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief of ‘oh, chose your career before having children‘”, He said in the interview. “But nobody has any idea why I don’t have children, what happens to me on a personal level, on a medical level, and why I can’t… Can I have children? Nobody knows anything, and it was very painful to always have to answer on the subject ”.