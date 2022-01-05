Jennifer Aniston has developed this fear since the pandemic began.
Jennifer Aniston, 52, has experienced fear of certain situations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and he has barely socialized all this time.
“SI’m prone to agoraphobiaSo I used to say, ‘Let’s have dinner,’ and now I say, ‘No, we won’t. Come come come’. I think I’ve been to five restaurants [desde que comenzó la pandemia], and in them because they required vaccines “, shared the actress in interview.
“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, Being bullied for wanting people not to get sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about. “
Nevertheless, Jennifer has also enjoyed having more free time than usual in the middle of the pandemic.
“I love working, but I also love not working. I’m really good. And this may be related to a pandemic, because I went through a period of non-stop work, maybe a month or two here and there for almost 25 years, “he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Despite this, the actress She is still interested in working, although from now on she will plan her schedule more carefully.
“I’m about to pick up my pace and not be free for two years. But I’ll schedule it to have breaks in the middle of work. You need that time to recharge and be with your friends, your family and your dogs ”.
Jennifer He also revealed that he can’t wait to get back on a plane after more than a year.
“I am excited to get back on a plane, and also terrified,” she said.
“I have not left California since January 2020,” he said.