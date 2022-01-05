Jennifer Aniston has developed this fear since the pandemic began.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, has experienced fear of certain situations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and he has barely socialized all this time.

“SI’m prone to agoraphobiaSo I used to say, ‘Let’s have dinner,’ and now I say, ‘No, we won’t. Come come come’. I think I’ve been to five restaurants [desde que comenzó la pandemia], and in them because they required vaccines “, shared the actress in interview.

“You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, Being bullied for wanting people not to get sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about. “

Nevertheless, Jennifer has also enjoyed having more free time than usual in the middle of the pandemic.