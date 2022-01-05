Jamie Lynn Spears responds to hate messages after controversy with Britney

The protagonist of Zoey 101 He reminded his followers that “fighting for the negative will never win anything,” adding: “So coming from a positive place rather than spreading more intimidation or more hatred is the only way we are going to make a difference. Just remember that, “he said.

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears with their children.

Jamie Lynn previously responded to negative comments after her sister, Britney Spears, criticized her family for their alleged involvement in her 13-year guardianship battle. During an emotional court hearing in June 2021, the 40-year-old singer admitted she wanted to “sue” her family members while referring to her guardianship as “abusive” at the hands of her father, Jamie Spears.

At the time, Jamie Lynn clarified that she supported her sister in the midst of her legal battle, writing, “I may not have supported her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I will support her much later ”.

After Britney’s guardianship was terminated in November 2021, her followers realized that the Grammy Award winner had unfollowed her younger sister on social media. Jamie Lynn continues to follow Britney on Instagram.