ITunes ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, January 04

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Colombia. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of iTunes with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a great theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts crowds of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a joker and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant who has stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a gangster family and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

5. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and find themselves embroiled in hilarious confrontations with all manner of unsuspecting characters.

6. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

7. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is making them age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

10. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Which are the movies that hit iTunes?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics. What other ace will this king of the world have up his sleeve? streaming? What surprises will there be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.