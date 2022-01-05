It’s official: Ubisoft + is coming to Xbox

We have spent several years thinking, wishing, reading rumors and seeing rivers of ink about the possible arrival of Ubisoft + to Xbox. And finally we can break the news: Ubisoft’s subscription service comes to Microsoft consoles. At the moment we do not have an exact date of when the service will be available, but it is official that this 2022 will be available.

For those who do not know, Ubisoft + is a subscription service of the gala developer that allows us to have access to the company’s titles, including immediate access to your new releases.

Ubisoft + is a reality on Xbox

In this way, any user subscribed to its service can enjoy both games and DLC on the day of its launch (also applies to the future new DLC of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), in addition to obtaining monthly rewards, cosmetics, experience enhancers and much more. . Of course, the service has an extensive catalog of games, with more than 100 titles already available.

The next to join will be Rainbow Six Extraction, which also, as we have already told you, will also arrive at the launch on Xbox Game Pass, both on consoles and on PC. And of course, it comes with the crossplay under its arm.

All this has been confirmed in a new Xbox Wire entry, where the vice president of Ubisoft confirms that both the arrival of Rainbow Six Extraction and that of the service is just the beginning.

Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft + subscription service to Xbox users so that they can fully enjoy our library of games, including new releases, on their consoles.

Ubisoft + is a service that is currently available on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, as well as on its way to Xbox consoles. The price of service subscriptions is € 14.99 per month. With this, we will be able to enjoy the company’s next launches on Xbox launch, including titles such as Avatar, Star Wars or Beyond Good & Evil 2.