ISSSTE warns that the fourth wave of Covid has already begun in Mexico and asks its staff to prepare for an exponential increase in hospitalizations

The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) warned to the directors of their clinics and hospitals, as well as to the state and regional medical subdelegates, who before the increase in Covid cases registered in recent days, the country is “facing the fourth wave“Of contagions, and asked his staff to prepare for a”exponential increase in hospitalizations“.

This is established by a internal memo of ISSSTE signed by Ramiro López Elizalde, regulatory director of Health, circulated on January 2, in which he asked the directors set up the medical units at your expense for your conversion and increase the number of beds, all before the Advance of the fourth wave of infections driven by Omicron variants Y Delta.

“Derived from constant increase in the last days of cases with mild and outpatient clinical manifestations in the national territory, indicates that we are facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country ”, says the office.

And later, it is noted in the office: “Although the Omicron variant generates serious cases in fewer numbers than delta variant, in our country both strains continue to circulate, the expected number of cases is very high and due to this increase in cases and the volume of the population in our country, it is expected that the number of hospitalizations be seen exponentially increased”.

The ISSSTE also asked managers to avoid issuance of medical licenses “Unnecessary” – which will be requested, according to the document, due to the “massive contagion” – in order to have staff to deal with the exponential increase in hospitalizations that is anticipated.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recognized this monday that the Covid-19 contagions for Omicron They are increasing in the country and stated that hospitalizations are kept in the same levels because the variant “does not have the gravity” of other versions.

At a press conference, he indicated that there has not been an increase in the number of deaths by Covid-19.

“We think that the infections will increase, but it is not affecting, it does not have the severity this variant than the other (Delta) that affected us a lot, “he said.

For her part, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, affirmed this day that “for the tranquility” of the population, the hospitalizations for Covid-19 have not increased despite the rebound in infections due to Omicron variant.

In an event for the return to face-to-face classes, he indicated that the hospitalizations represent one of the main red flags to apply new measures in the capital of the country.

“Also comment, this increase in Covid cases we have had, for your peace of mind, it has not manifested itself in increase in hospitalizationIt is not yet manifested in what should alert us a lot, “he said.