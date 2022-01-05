Is it worth buying an iPhone 7 in 2022? All its advantages and disadvantages

There are iPhone models for all tastes. From the Pro models with the maximum possible storage to the models from a few years ago we have a wide range of choices that, depending on our budget, can be the most interesting. Let’s talk about the iPhone 7. Is it worth buying one now?

An iPhone at a very compelling price

Let’s be clear. The main and practically only reason to get an iPhone 7 instead of a newer model is the price. We can have a 32 GB iPhone 7 for less than 250 euros, if we opt for a reconditioned model we are already talking about around 200 euros. Undoubtedly very interesting figures for a phone that can be, for example, for someone young or for an older person whose use will be moderate or basic.

At the design level we know what to expect. We are talking about a 4.7-inch screen with a front Home button. Apple changed the design of iPhones with the iPhone X, but the front-end Home button configuration is still more than acceptable under most circumstances. Okay, we may miss some space if we watch a movie on the iPhone, but for most of the day-to-day tasks we have more than enough space and quality.





In fact, remember that the design of the iPhone 7 is very similar to that of the iPhone SE, which is currently on sale at Apple for 489 euros. Thus, opting for a very similar model for less than half the price is an option to consider. What we should look at the iPhone 7 is, more than anything, the processor. We have an A10 Fusion, a processor that, according to rumors, it will have support for iOS 16, which means that for at least two more years (maybe three) it will be updated to the latest operating system available.

This is exactly the deciding factor: the software. It is important to say that, although the iPhone 7 can run the latest version of the operating system, there are certain augmented reality functions, advanced games or certain features that are simply not available. Similarly we must pay attention to the camera, one that, although it offers some of the most successful results, does not reach the quality of what an iPhone 11 can offer, the closest phone by price, which we find officially for 589 euros.

Here, therefore, we are talking about getting an iPhone at a really low price, making some sacrifices. Sacrifices, it must also be said, that we may not live as such. If our idea of ​​the iPhone is to make and receive calls, use iMessage, Telegram and FaceTime and we are looking for something that integrates well with our Mac, for example, without having to spend too much, iPhone 7 is an excellent option.

As in everything, it is about balancing the balance between what we earn and what we give up when we get an iPhone 7. We have already seen that we can continue to run the most recent operating system, as well as the one that will be launched this next September, as we know, so in this field we have to be covered. In terms of screen size or photographic quality we are certainly a few steps further behind the brand new iPhone 13 Pro, but we do it for a fraction of its price. Having seen what we have seen, the iPhone 7 is a good option as long as it fits our needs.

Images Sara Kurfeß, Jaz King