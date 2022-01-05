In Tenango clinic, neither doctors nor medicine, residents say

Women from Tenango de Doria request gynecology and pediatrics specialties from the local Health Center, since since they do not have them, they must travel to Metepec or Tulancingo for medical attention.

“My son is weeks old and he made me sick during these holidays; It was already eight o’clock at night and although they attended to him, the staff on duty had to improvise, since there was no specialized doctor and I had to buy medicine (sic), ”said a local neighbor.

He considered that the Tenanguenses deserve a better service, “one that allows us to regain confidence in free health.”

A patient, who identified herself as Norma, pointed out that there is no one who cares for pregnant women or tests for Covid-19 at the clinic.

In addition, he said that the Health Center staff do not treat patients well: “I think that those who care for the sick should be more empathetic, since no one goes to the doctor because they feel good.”

Another problem identified by patients who have come for care was the shortage of medicines, which has been going on for more than a year, they say.

Vanessa E. Romero I Tenango de Doria

