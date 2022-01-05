IMSS opens call for National Recruitment Day 2022

Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 21:33:15





The Secretary of Health, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) and the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi) issued the Call for general and specialist doctors and nurses, paramedical staff and support to health services who seek to contribute their knowledge for the benefit of citizens.

The call will be driven and promoted by the crisis that caused the covid-19 in Mexico and the national vaccination day, which requires more operational personnel.

The National Recruitment Day request the following requirements to enroll:

Commitment to serve the People of Mexico.

Title, professional license or document that proves the professional profile.

Not be disabled for public service, or be in any other cause of legal impediment.

In addition, the dependencies offer three incentives:

One month’s salary in advance, at the time of signing the contract.

Payment of per diem in case of commissions for the performance of the function.

Training and fulfillment of the contract will award two points for the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM).

Interested persons should enter the website www.mexicocontracovid.salud.gob.mx where you can register, in order that the health sector institutions initiate the contracting processes in accordance with their policies.

EHR