“I would give birth once a week”: Gal Gadot confesses about her relationship with motherhood

U.S-. Gal gadotA mother of three girls, she may have been through rough pregnancies, but said she would not trade the chance of giving birth for anything in the world. The actress is the cover of the magazine InStyle for editing Badass Women February 2022 and opened up about her three births and the great experiences she has had in welcoming her three daughters to the world.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It is so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not that painful. The moment you feel like you are creating life, it is incredible. But pregnancies are difficult for me, I feel sick and I have migraines. I’m not in my element, “he confessed Gadot in his interview for the magazine InStyle.

However, pregnancies are not so hard for Gadot compared to having to find a way to balance her family life and her acting career. “Record a movie while you are pregnant or when you have a baby. When you are on set, you are like a kite. You can fly so high and try to take the air. Then you come home to do your job as a mother, ”said the actress.

“It’s not about me, it’s, ‘OK, now I need to bathe Maya, feed Alma, put Daniella to bed.’ That’s the roughest thing I do: juggling my family life and my acting career, “she added. Gadot, who shares 10-year-old Alma, 4-year-old Maya, and 8-month-old Daniella, with her husband Jaron Varsano. As if that weren’t enough, the actress also has time to defend women’s rights.

“He was always, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to talk now.’ I was never shy with my voice. That could have something to do with the culture I come from, the frankness and the nonsense, “he said. Gadot, of Israeli origin. Her fight against the huge pay gap for women in Hollywood made me get a big raise for Wonder Woman 1984, prompting “a great sense of camaraderie” among actresses “from all over the world.”