Uriel antuna never felt sheltered in Chivas. The end that now bears the colors of Blue Cross He assured that during his passage in the Guadalajara He did not feel that the board trusted him, although he assured that he learned from his disciplinary mistakes.

“I never felt so wrapped up. That they had that confidence in me. With the technicians yes, I always had good communication that they said things up front

“I have no complaints, I never had anything against them, I don’t know if they against me, because the truth is I don’t know. I had some oversights, as it could have happened to anyone, and I tried to take the best and learn from mistakes, “he explained in words to TUDN.

The ‘Sorcerer‘considers that public opinion has a wrong image of him, so he tries to improve and eradicate this bad perspective of him.

“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me, I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that mark you out in some way. At the end of the day, it is not what you live daily, but rather the press focuses on what you do bad than on what you do good, “he said.

Regarding your arrival at Machine, Antuna said he felt more mature, in addition to feeling more identified with the style of play he proposes Juan Reynoso with the celestial ones.

“I arrive more mature, more aware, more committed and to give my best. Reverse that bad image that they have of me, that they see that it was not what happened or I am not as the press says. A way of playing with which I identify myself, I like it because of the direct way, I feel that it adapts a little more to my way of playing ”, concluded the winger.

