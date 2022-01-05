“I had COVID”: Jessie J revealed that she contracted the virus almost a month ago

U.S-. New Years weekend Jessie J revealed through Instagram that after performing at his concert on December 15 in The Hotel Cafe in The Angels, tested positive for COVID-19. It is unknown why the artist preferred to wait and not share at the time that she contracted the virus, however, she is currently out of danger.

“I had covid on this show BUT the audience was able to clap in time. Balance, ”he wrote Jessie J in your post description. The artist shared a series of photos from the night of the intimate concert on December 15. The star became one of several celebrities who contracted the virus amid the sharp increase in cases.

The news of the positive diagnosis of COVID-19 from Jessie J It comes just over a month after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage. At the end of November, the artist shared the sad news through an emotional post after she was informed of the heartbreaking loss. In the same publication, the singer expressed her decision to become a single mother.

“Getting pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience that I will never forget and know I will have again. I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know that I’m strong and I know that I’ll be fine. I also know that millions of women around the world have felt this pain and much worse. I feel connected to those I know and those I don’t. It is the loneliest feeling in the world, “he wrote Jessie J.

In December, Jessie J She spoke about her regret after posting the news of her miscarriage just hours after learning of the loss of her pregnancy. “I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say that sometimes I spend more energy creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera than acknowledging it behind one in real time, ”shared the star.