“I Gained Weight”: Lizzo Celebrates Her Body With A Party In Her Bathroom

U.S-. When it comes to celebrating bodies, Lizzo you will always find yourself in the front row. The artist posted a video on her account Instagram in which she appears in front of the camera while dancing sensually. The rapper not only took advantage of her personal party in the bathroom of her house to admire her body, but also celebrated having gained weight.

“I gained weight. I look AWESOME GOOD, “he wrote. Lizzo in your post of Instagram, a description to which he added an emoji with a hand that wears a diamond ring and a face with hearts in the eyes. The artist set her private party in the bathroom with the song Rodeo from City girls, and she wore a tight brown one-piece mesh that she combined with silver eyeshadow.

Even if Lizzo try to be strong in front of her fans, always with the mission of empowering all types of bodies and self-love, the artist is not afraid of being vulnerable and has been sincere several times on social networks with her personal struggles about her body image. In April the singer posted a video on TikTok in which she talked about her frustrations with the body positivity movement.

In his video of TikTok, Lizzo He discussed how the body positivity movement has been “co-opted” by people who have left behind the body types they were originally supposed to help. “People are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short part of this movement,” said the artist.

“They’re still driving us crazy, they still talk to us, they make us memes, they embarrass us and nobody cares because it’s like, ‘Body positivity is for everyone,” ”he noted. Lizzo. The artist said that while everyone should be able to “be positive about their body” and “use our movement to empower themselves,” they must acknowledge their origins and stop discriminating against larger bodies.