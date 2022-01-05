How vaccines work – Infobae

One of the components that guarantees the success of a vaccine is that the virus that it is trying to control is found in the solution to be injected. (Photo: EFE / EPA / WILL OLIVER / File)



Vaccines are one of the most valuable and powerful tools that medicine has left to mankind. The world has faced different types of viruses that cause the death of people, however, thanks to them it has been possible to save the lives of millions of people.

In very simple terms, the role of vaccines is to mimic the virus and / or bacteria to be killed. In this way, when the solution enters the body the immune system is given the opportunity to recognize the agent’s activity and to be able to defend itself effectively.

On the other hand, despite the fact that this great discovery emerged and has been improved thanks to the research and tests of many scientists, The invention of the first vaccine is credited to the English physician Edward JennerHe is even called “the father of immunology.” It was in 1796 when Jenner inoculated her first patient, an 8-year-old boy named James Phipps who suffered from smallpox disease.

The doctor came to this discovery because he realized that if he took a sample of a cowpox sore and injected it into a person, he was protected against the same virus. Since then, the conclusion that the solution for many diseases was to embed the attacking virus inside the human body.

Nevertheless, although the first vaccine is attributed to Edward, according to the Cuban Journal of Comprehensive General Medicine, there are older data on this techniqueIt is explained that in the seventh century the Buddhists took snake venom to be immune to its effects.

Too in the 10th century, Chinese society used to practice “variolization”, which consisted of making an incision in the skin of people to place a little of the liquid that came from the scabs of people who had smallpox. Then the wound was closed and the variolized person was isolated, in this way the deaths from this disease began to be controlled.

Subsequently, the technique spread to other parts of Asia, Africa and Europe. Similarly, the English doctor Francis Home tried on several occasions to come up with methods to combat measles.

After all this introduction, it was time to explain in more detail how vaccines work. As already seen, one of the components that guarantees the success of a vaccine is that the virus to be controlled is in the solution to be injected.

And yes, this means that the patient must be infected to be protected. The effect generated by this action is a phenomenon similar to one of the theses of magnetism that says that “equal poles repel each other”, that is, the fact that people are inoculated with the same “germ” does not mean that they Consequences will be doubled, on the contrary, it means that one will repel the other and let the body do the rest.

Although there is much to thank science for, positive vaccination results would not exist without the immune system, which is responsible for keeping people safe from various viruses, bacteria and deadly substances.

However, sometimes it cannot detect the external agent or does not recognize it and therefore does not fight it. When this happens there are no one of the proteins that most protect cells: antibodies. For this reason, the body does not know how to attack the invader. This fact causes the virus to advance and can cause serious consequences.

According to Ministry of Health of Spain, one of the main elements of vaccines is that they stimulate so-called cytotoxic cells, which have the ability to “recognize virus-infected cells and kill them before they can release more virus into the body.” This is how the “enemy” is prevented from attacking and duplicating itself.

Finally, it is important to know this information and get vaccinated to be safe; specifically due to the current context the world is facing due to the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes one of the most lethal diseases: COVID-19.

