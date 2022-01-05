In 2017 WhatsApp incorporated one of the most useful functions: the possibility of Delete messages sent. Although the option has saved us on more than one occasion, the truth is that for the part that receives it it can be very frustrating not knowing what it was that they had been sent. If this is your case, we have good news for you. There is a way to read deleted messages and, best of all, without having to resort to third-party apps.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Since the launch of the new feature in WhatsApp there is a very simple way to access the deleted messages. Although very few people know her. It is about accessing the history of notifications from your phone. However, it should be mentioned that this method only works for users of Android, since this operating system is the one that has this function.

If you have been using your smartphone for some time, you may have noticed that when you receive any notification from applications from Messenger service (What WhatsApp) you can read the content of the message directly from the bar at the top of your screen, even if it is locked. Unless you configure otherwise, this is usually the default setting for most of our mobile phones.

Once we click on the notification, we enter the application of Messenger service and the alert disappears. What most people do not know is that there is a record of the content of these notifications. So, in theory, there we can find the deleted messages even when they are no longer available in WhatsApp.

According to the specialized site Android Central, this option can be accessed on Android 4.3 Jelly Bean operating systems or higher. To find it you must go to the Settings section of your device, press the option Notifications and then go to Notification History. If you do not have the function activated, you must enable it so that your phone begins to record the posts.

What if I can’t find the notification history?

Some manufacturers may have a history of notifications located in another menu on your device. It depends a lot on the customization layer of the software of each brand of smartphones. In case it is difficult for you to find the option or it is simply not available, rest assured, there is another alternative.

You can download external applications that perform the same function as the history of notifications. One of the most popular is Notisave, which simply stores the text of your posts received. However, you should keep in mind that this only works to save messages that you receive after having installed the application, so you will not be able to access deleted messages previously.



Photo: Play Store Notisave

You can download Notisave directly from the Google Play Store. Remember to give access to the necessary permissions for the application to work properly. Once you have installed it, you will not miss any message deleted of your contacts.



Photo: Play Store Notisave

Something that is important to note is that there are many apps that promise to rescue the deleted messages, be very careful, check the permits they request and, in case you notice any strange change in the operation of your cell phone, delete it immediately.

