Hollywood cooks a new film craze and if not, time to time

Hollywood seems ready to create a new fashion among its productions. Or that is what recent announcements suggest that point to an explosion of films about great figures of their golden age, among which are personalities such as Gene Kelly or Fred asstaire. But more than the advertisements, what indicates that the public could fall asleep before these films are the big stars that will be behind the projects.

Nicole Kidman (Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images), Chris Evans (Vera Anderson / Getty Images) and Tom Holland (Han Myung-Gu / Getty Images)

In the first place, last December, during the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom holland revealed that will be in charge of starring in a film about Fred asstaire, the actor, singer and dancer who got to work in up to 31 musical films, shared an iconic relationship with Ginger Rogers and starred in mythical titles such as Broadway tunes by Vincente Minnelli, A face with angel by Stanley Donen or The rainbow valley by Francis Ford Coppola when we have the information.

The movie, still without title or director, will be produced by Sony Pictures, a company that, after Holland’s rise thanks to his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has fully trusted the actor, as lead roles such as that of Uncharted along with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. But apart from the success enjoyed by the Spider-Man star, Sony, under the command of producer Amy Pascal, he had another reason for giving this biopic to Holland, because as he well demonstrated on television shows like the Lip Sync Battle of Comedy Central with his famous performance of umbrella he’s a real dance ace.

“The script came to me a week ago, I haven’t read it yet because they haven’t given it to me yet. But I spoke to Amy Pascal earlier. I was in the bathroom, we had a lovely FaceTime conversation, but i’m gonna play fred astaire“Tom Holland noted about his role as Fred Astaire in an interview with GQ confirming his signing.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

Read more

The other golden Hollywood figure who will have his own movie will be Gene Kelly, the acclaimed actor, singer, director and dancer responsible for legendary films such as Dancing under the rain, One day in New York, The weather is always good or Hello, Dolly! and pioneer in the introduction of new styles of dance in the commercial sphere of the musical in the cinema.

As reported by Deadline, The project is being developed by Chris Evans, who would also be in charge of giving life to Kelly. However, it will not be a typical biopic, but will be based on an original concept by Evans about a twelve-year-old boy who works in the Metro Goldwyn Mayer studios in the 50s and begins an imaginary friendship with Gene Kelly. .

At the moment, the film is in the process of production and waiting for a study to support its financing and development, although there would be important names linked like that of Rian Johnson, who already led Evans in Daggers in the back; or those of Logan and Mark Kassen, who worked with the actor in the court drama Addict in 2011. For his part, Chris Evans, although we have hardly seen him demonstrate his musical talents in cinema, he has plenty of experience in the genre thanks to his participation in Broadway plays such as Lobby Hero, so we could expect a performance to match.

But these next two projects are not the only evidence of an explosion of biopics of figures from the golden Hollywood. Already last December we were able to see a movie like Being the Ricardos, tape over Lucille ball, his programme I love lucy, the crisis of his relationship with Desi arnaz or her work as a television pioneer. Directed by renowned screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, responsible for the scripts for films such as The social network or series like The West Wing of the White House, the film failed to garner rave reviews, although its protagonists, Nicole Kidman Y Javier Bardem, have positioned themselves as two firm candidates for the next awards season ahead of the Oscars in 2022. Not forgetting that this year Baz Luhrmann plans to release his biopic of Elvis presley. The story of the king of rock, who also made his first steps in the golden age of Hollywood, has Austin Butler as the protagonist accompanied by Tom Hanks as his manager. In theory, and for now, the film would make its debut in June.

And it is that in the end, with all these Hollywood stars we are talking about personalities that can be gotten a lot of juice at the cinematographic level, both for the achievements they have behind them and for how recognizable and powerful their figures are. And they are still a perfect opportunity to build powerful award-winning projects and connect with audiences.

More stories that may interest you: