His wig blew off! Ariana Grande’s funny blooper

U.S-. In case the fans of singing reality The Voice they missed the famous jurors, Jimmy Fallon he was encouraged to put them together, although he surely did not expect such a wild ending. Ariana Grande, Blake shelton, Kelly clarkson Y John legend participated in the new comedian music game show, That’s my jam, and without a doubt they starred in a moment that will remain in history.

For the game “Air Guitar”, Fallon challenged the juries of The Voice to form teams to answer some musical trivia. With each correct answer, the opposing team ran the risk of being “shaken” by the conductor’s guitar, who throws a blast of air and confetti at the opponents. But the great victim was Big, when he sent his rock star wig flying.

Even if Big he did not realize what was happening, Clarkson he was going through one of the best moments of his life as he tried, in a fit of laughter, to point out what had happened. “Your wig blew off”, the artist finally said, to which the Positions interpreter responded puzzled: “How is that? Oh my God”. But that was not the last time the young woman lost her wig.

The poor Big He was once again the center of teasing again by losing his wig in the next segment, when Fallon made them to Clarkson Y Legend a question about your pet pig. Unfortunately for the artist, they answered correctly, and she and Shelton they were attacked once more. At least the young woman was able to bounce back in the next game, the karaoke competition.

Yes OK Big failed to be crowned champion in her first season as a coach in The Voice, the artist is grateful for what she experienced in the program. In a recent interview, the star noted that she faced an emotional learning curve during her first season, saying, “There is so much to learn, there is so much incredible talent.” It is not yet known if he will return in the next season.