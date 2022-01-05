George Clooney could direct an episode of Moon Knight, the new Disney + series

We do not know too much about this new Disney + project, which we could see for the first time, in a somewhat extensive way, in the Disney + Day, an event that also served to announce the entire range of news that the company responsible for the platform had in mind. Here you can take a look at the summary that we brought you in Vandal Random at the time and, as you will see for yourself, there are not a few series that are going to join the bandwagon.

In any event, to date Disney had only confirmed Mohamed Diab as director of four episodes of Moon knight, that new fiction that will have Oscar Isaac as the Moon Knight and that of course will serve to continue expanding the television phases of Marvel Studios, which is opting more for serial projects than for cinematographic projects in recent months (COVID and the explosion of the platforms streaming has helped it), but nevertheless continues to bring incredible works that burst at the box office, such as the Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony Pictures.

A fancy director on the way?

Now through ComicBook, We found out that George Clooney could direct some other episode of Moon knight, still without confirming which of them he will have in his hands and, in fact, not the exact number either. Clooney has worked hard to sneak behind the scenes and sit in the director’s chair, putting aside his projects as an actor and focusing on other sections within his film career (The Ides of March, Good night and good luck or Confessions of a dangerous death are some examples of his work as a director).

Justin benson Y Aaron moorhead They were also mentioned to sneak into the management field, but as we said Disney has not revealed too many details and the truth is that right now everything is a bit up in the air, because in fact Moon knight it doesn’t even have an official release date. But it would be a real hoot to see Clooney in the direction and, in addition, to have Oscar Isaac in the title role. It is clear that a lot of pampering is being put into Moon knight, and that’s the most important thing right now.

