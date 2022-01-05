Genshin Impact would have started a censorship process for its version in China – Kudasai

On the official Twitter account of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, new outfits for the characters were announced “Amber, The Flying Champion“,”Jean, The Grand Master Intendant“,”Mona, The Astrologer” Y “Rosaria, The Unholy Blessed“. There is no date announced for their releases and it has not been announced if they will be free or paid items for players.

These would be the first alternate costumes not related to a specific event. In the past, new cosmetics appeared as part of limited-time events, with the former appearing in the “Version 1.6However, fans are sure that there is a deeper meaning behind this announcement.

Fans noted that the new outfits are, in fact, less revealing than the outfits that the characters are currently wearing within the title. Where does the trend of showing less and less skin sound familiar to us? From China! According to an official update, the new outfits will replace the original outfits permanently on the video game’s China server, while both will be available to the rest of the world. But, how long will miHoYo resort to this practice? (On the left the current design, on the right the alternative)

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.3“Of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the”Version 2.4”Was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastic continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears before you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you knew… This is how your journey in Teyvat begins to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wonderful world, join forces with a wide repertoire of characters, and reveal the many hidden mysteries …

Climb mountains, cross rivers, glide high and low, and enjoy breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the elements Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo to unleash different elemental reactions. Vision bearers control the elements in their favor to have the advantage in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, overflowing real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and climate change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Siliconera

© miHoYo