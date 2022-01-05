Gallito Vázquez regretted that Ricardo Peláez did not keep his word to leave him at Chivas

Jose Juan Vazquez He remembered how he was discharged from Chivas for lack of discipline almost a year ago, together with Chofis López, dieter Villalpando and Alexis Vega and blamed Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the Flock, of not having kept his word.

“It was funny because I didn’t know anything, I got Covid and I was at home, then I went to training and Chofis told me, but 5 or 6 days later; He told me about Dietter and it stayed that way. Two days later Ricardo (Peláez) told me that something had come up and I told him that there was no problem, he owes nothing, he fears nothing; He told me that nothing was going to happen with me and that’s how it remained. When we were going to play in Mexico City, they separated us and I didn’t even know what happened, until after Ricardo explained to us, and well, no way, ”Vázquez recalled in an interview for ESPN.

After leaving Guadalajara, the Cocky went to Toluca to continue his career and currently reached Xolos to reinforce the team, but could not hide his sadness at the way he left Chivas.

“I had to be there, I think at the wrong time, but I took it with maturity. I didn’t like how things turned out, how they were told to us. That hurt me, it made me sad, but I learned from that. Today I am grateful that this helped me improve my life, “he said.

