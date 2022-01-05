Gal Gadot Says Controversial “Imagine” Video At The Start Of The Pandemic Was In “Bad Taste”

Juan Pablo Elverdin

(CNN) – Gal Gadot kicked off the year 2022 by thoroughly tackling the controversial “Imagine” video that went viral for all the wrong reasons at the start of the global pandemic.

In an interview for the February issue of InStyle magazine, the “Wonder Woman” actress said the video (which also featured characters like Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Natalie Portman singing the classic John Lennon song) had “ all pure intentions ”, but acknowledged that it was“ in bad taste ”.

Gadot staged the video in March 2020, just as countries around the world first entered lockdown, and posted it on Instagram with the caption: “We’re in this together, we’ll get through it together.”

The clip received immediate backlash, as many took to social media to label it “insensitive,” and it was the subject of much ridicule in the months that followed.

The former Miss Israel told InStyle that she now finds the controversy “funny” and said that since the pandemic had affected Europe and Israel before it reached the United States, she was “seeing where it was all headed. But (the video) was premature. It was not the right time and it was not the right thing to do. It was in bad taste. “

Gadot admitted that he “misses the mark sometimes,” despite the infamous video’s good intentions.

In October 2021, the star proved she wasn’t afraid to make fun of the clip or herself when she received an award from Elle Women in Hollywood and took the opportunity to playfully perform some of the lines from “Imagine” on stage.

In the same interview, she talked about the upcoming biopic of Cleopatra, which she will star in, and told InStyle that the film will “celebrate” the story of the Egyptian queen and not only show “how sexy and attractive she was, but how strategic and smart. , and the great impact it had and continues to have on the world we live in today ”.

However, before Cleopatra is released, Gadot will star in another classic story set in Egypt, as Kenneth Branagh’s version of “Death on the Nile” will finally hit theaters in February, following multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

