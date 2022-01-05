Gal Gadot admits his video singing Imagine was in bad taste

Gal gadot is one of the most popular and profitable actresses today. But despite her fame, the critics were swift when she decided to show her video singing John Lennon’s Imagine with other celebrities at a critical time in the pandemic. And almost two years after the event, the actress reviewed that decision in an interview with the InStyle medium.

In that sense, Gadot account that the decision to make the video together with celebrities like Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Sia, Norah Jones, Sarah Silverman it was with good intentions, even though it turned out to be unfortunate in that context of quarantine isolation.

“The pandemic happened in Europe and Israel before it got here (to the US) in the same way. I was seeing where it was all headed. But (the video) was premature. It was not the right time and it was not the right thing to do. It was in bad taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you miss the mark, right? ” the actress declared.

Previously in 2020, Gal gadot commented for Vanity Fair the repercussions he had on social networks when he uploaded the video “cover” of Imagine. “Sometimes, you know, you try to do a good deed and it just isn’t the right good deed. He had nothing but good intentions and he came from the best place, and he just wanted to send light and love to the world, ”he commented.

Today, Gal Gadot takes the fact with distance and with some humor. “It just felt good and I don’t take myself too seriously,” he said.