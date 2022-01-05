from the catwalk to the red carpet (not forgetting Centennials)

We have talked on many occasions about how fashion is responsible for bringing together the less common trends on the scene under a halo of normality ‘mainstream’, and in this incessant exercise it has now taken charge of making gothic aesthetic fashion the favorite of women. social media and celebrities. After the triumph of tryptophan-effect fashion designed to cheer us up in difficult moments, and after the rural romance of ‘cottagecore’ took over our wardrobes, now Gothic trends are triumphing in fashion seekers.

The influencer’s fetish resale app, Of pop, points to a 20% increase in searches for the terms ‘goth’ and ‘gothcore’ over the last three months, as well as a 200% increase in searches for black corsets in October. Those responsible for this love for the darkest trends? Megan fox Y Kourtney kardadshian, who have been in charge of moving the emo trend away from the ‘outsider’ spectrum to take it to the red carpets and social networks.

Taylor Swift’s latest album is an ode to folk, and the singer has surprised by wearing a black lace jumpsuit that fits perfectly with the aesthetics that the hitherto sweet has appropriated. Chiara Ferragni, who has revolutionized the networks with a lace jumpsuit from Calzedonia And that of course she dressed as Morticia Addams on Halloween in a vintage dress combined with mules of Amina Amuaddi.

One of the benchmarks of generation Z, Olivia rodrigo, boasts the aesthetics of a gothic princess, which she was in charge of defending with pride at the MET gala thanks to a sensual look of Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent when the hitherto queen of gothic aesthetics, Billie eilish, gave up her position when she became a Disney princess.

Taking into account that the news that reaches us daily through the news and newspapers are not a mine of smiles, it is normal for fashion to dress in black and make lace and leather its preferred materials, without forgetting of course the return from ‘Matrix’, which has made Trinity looks popular again.

The ‘cyber goth’ aesthetic of Balenciaga and the gothic looks of adolescent tints of Givenchy are two more examples that the darkest trend is now the most celebrated. On our red carpet, we could point to Milena Smit as her best ambassador, since the actress always knows how to embrace the ‘dark’ proposals of brands and elevates them by taking them to the red carpet, where the ‘outsider’ becomes global.

Brands like Bershka They help us to bring out our most sensual gothic side with their designs, which are reminiscent of the favorites of Miley Cyrus (another expert in finding the most transgressive trends their sexiest side) and that make velvet and second skin garments the allies of the ‘goth’ trend that is triumphing this season. Are you ready for your wardrobe to be a constant homage to Halloween? We, without a doubt.