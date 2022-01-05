From Kim Kardashian to Megan Fox, the good girls who have fallen in love with the bad boys

THIS year, a form of arm candy is more desirable than any purse: a heavily tattooed boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian is the latest to fall in love with a grungy emo dude, in the guise of comedian Pete Davidson.

And she is not alone. Perfectly groomed men are out, while famous women trade handsome boys for rockers. Yasmin Harisha looks at some of these unlikely celebrity couples.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON

Viewers were shocked when Kim Kardashian kissed comedian Pete Davidson during a skit on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October.

And it didn’t take long for rumors to circulate that the couple were dating after they were seen holding hands at an amusement park later that month.

In November, amid reports that the relationship was flourishing, the 41-year-old Kim unfollowed her husband Kanye West on Instagram, whom she married in 2014 and with whom she had four children.

Los Angeles-based Kim flew to New York to see Pete, who had previously dated Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and singer Ariana Grande, and the couple enjoyed dates on Long Island and Manhattan.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Kanye stated that he still wanted to fix things with the reality TV star, explaining, “I want us to be together.”

But on November 17, Kim threw a party for Pete for his 28th birthday at his home, where they posed in matching pajamas for a photo with “mom” Kris Jenner and rapper Flava Flav.

While he missed Pete’s show at NYE in Miami to be with his kids, the couple seems to be going from strength to strength.

ZORRO MEGAN AND MACHINE GUN KELLY

THIS couple is no stranger to public displays of affection.

From getting sensitive on the red carpet, which even involved Transformers beauty Megan once clutching her rapper’s crotch in front of photographers, to hot music videos, it’s fair to say their romance is hot and heavy.

The American couple, both 35, began dating after filming the crime thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020.

In May of that year, when reports revealed that Megan’s marriage to American actor Brian Austin Green, 48, had ended in 2019, she was seen in public with her new man.

He has since starred in two of the Machine Gun music videos, Bloody Valentine and Drunk Face, and in May of last year he was seen with his blood on a necklace. How romantic

Megan said, “The second I was in a room with him. . . I knew immediately that he was what I call a twin flame.

Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is where a soul has ascended to a level high enough that it can split into two different bodies at the same time.

So I think we are two halves of the same soul. I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it immediately.

FKA TWIGS AND MATTY HEALY

AFTER trading Twilight actor Robert Pattinson four years ago, FKA Twigs is now in love with Matty Healy from The 1975, tattooed and with masculine lines.

They confirmed their relationship in February with a behind-the-scenes snapshot at the NME awards, left, showing 33-year-old Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, sitting on 32-year-old Healy’s lap.

But the pair have kept the relationship largely private, unlike their high-profile romance with Pattinson, who now stars in The Batman.

But Matty, who is the son of Loose Women’s Denise Welch, stated on Instagram that Twigs was the “LOML,” which means “love of my life.” So check out this space.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER

KOURTNEY and Travis went public with their romance a year ago and have filled PDAs ever since.

In February, days after being spotted together at a Los Angeles restaurant, Kourtney, a mother of three with ex Scott Disick, posted a photo of herself holding the heavily tattooed hand of the Blink-182 drummer, as he shared a photo. love note from her on Instagram.

He called her “great” in a television appearance, adding about their relationship, “It just comes naturally.” In April, she let 42-year-old Kourtney get her name tattooed on her chest. He later posted a photo on Instagram of his 46-year-old friend’s blood vial with a black heart emoji.

In May, Travis called her the love of his life on Instagram.

Scott didn’t much like that the photos of the new pair of kisses went viral. He sent one of the photos via Insta DM to another of Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima, writing, “Is this girl okay ?! Brooo I like what this is. In the center of Italy «.

A case of the green-eyed monster, perhaps? Since then, Kourtney and Travis have been engaged after he got down on one knee in October.

CAMERON DIAZ AND BENJI MADDEN

SHE had previously dated curly-haired singer Justin Timberlake, but Hollywood mermaid Cameron has had a crush on the Good Charlotte guitarist since 2014.

Leading the trend of settling down with a rocker, Cameron gave birth to her first daughter, Raddix, with musician Benji in December 2019.

Cameron, 49, and Benji, 42, met in 2014 through Madden’s sister-in-law, Nicole Richie.

Speaking about looking her future husband in the eye for the first time, Cameron said: “I saw him walk up to me and I thought, ‘Hey, that’s great, I haven’t seen him before.’ But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what really made me think, ‘Oh you, you are special, you are THE guy, you are the hidden gem in my life.’

The couple got engaged in a matter of months and tied the knot in 2015 at actress Bad Teacher’s home in Beverly Hills.

On Cameron’s 45th birthday in 2017, Benji poured out his heart on Instagram, writing, “I don’t think anyone can know the depth, kindness and compassion that I can experience every day thanks to my one person. You have me to the end, darling.

OLIVIA WILDE AND HARRY STYLES

SHE split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, but actress Olivia Wilde was quick to partner with latest boyfriend Harry Styles.

The couple met in May 2020 when 37-year-old American Olivia directed Harry, 27, in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia, 37, who has two children with former American actor and comedian Jason, 46, gushed: “For me, it’s very modern and I hope this kind of confidence as a man that Harry has, really lacking any trace of toxic masculinity. – is indicative of their generation and, therefore, of the future of the world ”.

She and Harry, the singer-turned-soloist from One Direction, quickly became close on set and were seen holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.

In July they were kissing on a boat in Tuscany and in December Olivia told Vogue that she is “happier than ever”, adding: “What you realize is that when you are really happy it does not matter what strangers think. . You. All you care about is what is real, what you love and who you love.

Since then Olivia has spent time in the UK with Harry tattooed, met his mother Anne and supported him at live concerts.

